TEXAS — Macy’s Inc. on Thursday confirmed the closure of 66 of its department stores. Six of them are in Texas.

The Texas locations slated for closure are:

Almeda Mall in Houston

Fairview

Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Southlake Town Square

West Bend in Fort Worth

Highlands of Flower Mound

A complete list of closures is available here.

Macy’s said the closures are part of its Bold New Chapter strategy, announced in February 2024 and designed to return the company to profitability.

In all, Macy’s plans to close approximately 150 underperforming stores over a three-year period.

“Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

Most of the stores will close in the first quarter of 2025, the retailer said.