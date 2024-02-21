TEXAS — If you have an entrepreneurial spirit and a product you’re dying to debut, this might be the contest for you.

Starting Wednesday, H-E-B is accepting submissions for its 11th Quest for Texas Best competition.

The grocery chain will accept submissions through April 4.

Participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes. You could even have your product featured on H-E-B shelves across Texas.

H-E-B says it has discovered more than 1,000 unique products via the competition over the past decade. That includes cookies, coffees, empanadas, pickles and spices. Non-food items include toys, gardening supplies and beauty products.

Judges have reviewed more than 6,000 creative Texas-made products and awarded nearly $2.5 million in prize money. Fifty-one Quest for Texas Best supplies have received a commemorative belt buckle for achieving $1 million in sales.

Here’s what you need to do. Participants will meet with H-E-B sourcing and supplier diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting products during virtual sessions March 6, 13, 21 and 27. Registration is required. You may register here.

Later, business managers will select the top applicants. Those applicants will present their products to a panel of judges this summer in Dallas. The judges will select the top four winning products and present cash prizes.