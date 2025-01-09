WORCESTER, Mass. - A Price Chopper supermarket located at 50 Cambridge Street in Worcester will permanently close at the end of the month.

In a statement, Market 32/Price Chopper president Blaine Bringhurst said the closing was determined necessary to align resources with the needs of the broader market.

"Closing a store is never easy," Bringhurst said. "This decision was made to ensure the company's long-term health so we can continue to evolve and provide an exceptional experience to our customers and the communities we serve."

The in-store pharmacy will close on Jan. 30, and the company is working with a nearby pharmacy to ensure a secure transfer of prescription records. The entire supermarket will close on Jan. 31.

Grace Sliwoski, director of programs for the Regional Environmental Council, said the closure raises concerns about access to healthy and nutritious food in the surrounding neighborhood.

"It's the second major grocery store in Worcester to close within the span of three months," Sliwoski said. "Food insecurity rates in Worcester have continued to increase post-pandemic, and it's a problem that is more profoundly felt in certain neighborhoods of Worcester."

The Regional Environmental Council works to help provide healthy, locally-grown food options to Worcester residents, often bringing its Mobile Farmers Market van directly to large apartment buildings and neighborhoods throughout the city.

Sliwoski said that, in some neighborhoods, food insecurity rates can be as high as 38%. One of the major barriers people face in addition to high food costs is transportation.

"We know that folks face a variety of different barriers in being able to meet their food needs," Sliwoski said. "But two of the biggest challenges that people face are price and proximity. Not being able to afford healthy food for their families, or not being able to easily get to a retail access point where they can purchase that food."

But as some grocery stores struggle to remain open, Sliwoski said the REC has also been trying to do their best amid cuts to the Healthy Incentive Program, which works through SNAP to give additional benefits for those who buy healthy foods.

"Unfortunately, that program funding was cut in December, so families who are able to receive up to $80 a month are currently only receiving $20," Sliwoski said. "This is a compounding challenge for Massachusetts families all across the state, but we're certainly seeing it here in Worcester at our farmers markets at a time when food insecurity rates are very high."

City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj, who represents many who live in the area and often shop at the Price Chopper, released the following statement:

“I found out about the closing yesterday, after the late city council meeting. I was not notified in advance, and I don't believe anyone else was either. I haven't been able to connect with the city manager yet, but I do plan to advocate with the company to reconsider the closure, as it affects many residents in Districts 5 and 4. As you know, efforts to prevent Shaw's from closing were unsuccessful. Unfortunately, I don't believe we have much leverage over corporate chain companies when it comes to advocating for our resident’s needs.”