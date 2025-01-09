LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Single-digit temperatures are in the forecast, and Dung Tran is driving around Louisville.

Tran, owner of the StrEatery food hall in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood, has transformed his business into a pop-up shelter since Sunday, welcoming people out of the cold.

Tran has an additional goal: finding and buying adult-sized gloves. But that’s easier said than done.

“We’ve done shopping runs to make sure we have food,” Tran said. “A lot of it has been donated by Southend Street Angels."

The StrEatery has cots, warm food and a selection of donated clothing items, but Tran said he has run out of gloves. He has been visiting area stores hoping to buy more.

“Almost no luck," Tran said. "That was like my third store, and we’re looking for gloves still.”

Tran would make four different stops in one hour Wednesday, and each business was sold out of gloves.

“We’re going to try Walmart,” Tran said, after coming out of a south side Dollar Tree with no luck.

Throughout Louisville, department stores, hardware stores and big-box chains have reported shortages on items such as melting salt, shovels and gloves. There was a mad dash on many area grocery stores leading up to the storm, which dumped several inches of snow in the area. Half an inch of ice also fell between rounds of snow.

Brutally cold air is settling in Wednesday night, making conditions even worse for anyone spending time outdoors.

Tran has vowed to keep his shelter open longer than originally planned.

“I would hate to have somebody that was in our shelter, which we do have now, have to be out in the street," Tran said. "But we’re going to keep it open so they can stay, eat."

Tran added he has received numerous food and water donations for his shelter and hopes someone may drop off a big box of gloves. The StrEatery is located at 304 Woodlawn Ave. in Louisville.