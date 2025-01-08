ORLANDO, Fla. — Texas-based franchise Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes won Orlando’s Best by Orlando Weekly voters.

After Angel Flores moved his family from California to open the restaurant on S. Orange Avenue two days before the pandemic, he said the award shows their perseverance and is a testament to the good food and community.

“It’s a testament to how great the food is and how great the community is,” Flores said.

And if you are wondering where the name came from?

“When they started the company, the guys used to run around yelling, ‘Booyah! Booyah!’ he said. “[So there’s] beef and the cow and they came up with ‘moo’ and they combined it with their favorite phrase — and Mooyah was born!”

Flores’ favorite burgers are the Freedom Rings (mushrooms, bacon, American and Pepperjack cheeses, onion rings) and Double Diablo (hot sauce, jalapenos, bacon). He said they use 100% certified Angus beef.

“As my wife tells everyone, only 3 out of 10 cows qualifies for this beef,” he said.

They also make the buns in-house daily.

Here’s a look at the techniques they use to build their burgers:

Measurements and cooking instructions: