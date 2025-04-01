COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Jazzy’s Mainely Lobster has been a landmark on the Space Coast for 30 years now.

They say they serve seafood that is desired and considered “the best” — lobsters from Maine!

Cameron Clarke was born and raised in New England. Hailing from Massachusetts, he’s about a year into his role as a kitchen leader at Jazzy’s.

“Anything you’d expect from a summer lobster shack, you have here in Florida,” he said.

When Clarke moved to Central Florida, he worked at Port Canaveral. He now has a decade of culinary experience to his name.

In this week’s Chef’s Kitchen, Clarke is showing off Jazzy’s take on a Rueben sandwich with Mahi.

“I hadn’t seen [this version] until I actually came here. Doing a fish, Rueben is interesting because usually it’s corn beef,” Clarke said.

Alongside the sandwich are some Mussels Dijon. Let’s cook!

RECIPE: Mahi Ruben by Jazzy’s Mainely Lobster (Cocoa Beach)

Ingredients:

6 oz butterflied Mahi Steak

Blackened Seasonings

2 Thick pieces of Marble Rye Bread

2 Slices of Swiss Cheese

4 oz Coleslaw

2 oz Remoulade

Instructions:

Rub the Mahi Mahi with blacken seasoning on both sides of the fish. Lightly grill the fish Place buttered bread on a skillet, then place the swiss cheese on the bread and let the bread get toasty. Take the Remoulade and smear on one side of the bread. Place the grilled Mahi on top of the Remoulade sauce and top with the coleslaw. Place the other slice of grilled pumpernickel rye bread on top. Cut in half and enjoy!

RECIPE: Mussels Dijon by Jazzy’s Mainely Lobster (Cocoa Beach)

Ingredients:

1 lb PEI Mussels

6 oz of Jazzy’s Scampi Sauce

4 oz diced tomatoes

Half fresh Lemon

6 oz white wine

2 oz dijon mustard

Instructions: