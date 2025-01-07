DAYTON, Ohio — A grocery store in the middle of one of the largest food deserts in the state is struggling to keep its doors open.

What You Need To Know Gem City Market in West Dayton has been open the last three years, but the community run grocery store says the funding is not enough



The market's board has started a fundraiser and is asking families to shop there to help keep the store open



Board members say so far they've reached about 15% of their goal to keep the store going

In a place that’s been known as a food desert, one grocery store in West Dayton still stands: the Gem City Market.

“I think it’s real important we have grocery stores," said shopper Michael Jacobs.

He said he comes here often to shop after seeing the big stores leave the area.

“The Krogers of the world won’t come into these neighborhoods, so somebody’s gotta do it," said Jacobs.

Shoppers like Antwain Roper say its the only place where he can get a fresh lunch.

“I’ve been coming here since the store opened, and I'm gonna keep coming. I like this store," said Roper.

The store’s been open the last three years, but there’s one problem.

“People say the prices are too high here, but I think the prices are fair," said Roper.

They need more shoppers.

“As we continue to get more people to come in, we'll continue to be able to bring prices down and bring more services," said Kiya Patrick, Gem City Market board member.

She said the store’s been struggling.

“We struggled, of course, through COVID and through the economic downfall in 2021, which we opened in 2021. And so we had challenges there, and as a startup, particularly any any startup, but particularly this type of business as a grocery business is difficult," said Patrick.

That’s why they’ve started a fundraiser over the last month and are asking families to shop to help keep the doors open.

“We had a goal to raise roughly $425,000 — we've raised about 15% of that, and we're continuing fundraising," said Patrick.

While they try to sustain it, groups like, Homefull, are stepping in, opening a 16-acre grocery store project in the area.

But shoppers here are still hopeful Gem City Market will be here to stay.