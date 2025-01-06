PLANT CITY, Fla. — After a bad storm season farmers are putting those challenges aside to focus on the growth of their crops while also staying vigilant of colder temperatures nearing.

It’s been a busy few weeks at Sanchez farms. Flooding from last year’s hurricanes damaged parts of the field, but owner Fidel Sanchez says things are starting to look up.

“They’re coming out very beautiful," he said. "This is our hard work that ends up on the tables of everyone."

He said last year’s damage was some of the worst he has had to deal with.

“We planted everything pretty late, but the strawberries are here now, and the quality is really good,” he said.

Sanchez said he believes they are overcoming last year’s hurricane season, but he’s concerned about this week, as temperatures in Plant City could drop into the upper 30s.

Sanchez said the cold isn’t good for the berries, so he’s thinking ahead.

“We are already preparing — we’ve checked the sprinklers and the water systems to ensure that when the cold comes, the strawberries will be OK,” he said.

Sanchez said the strawberries need extra care this time of year to ensure production is on track.

“I know everything will be OK, and I’m thankful so many people are helping me continue to cultivate despite the setbacks,” he said.