WATERTOWN, Wis. — Thousands of foods purchased by Americans contain artificial dyes, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Some of these artificial dyes can be a public health concern.

Mullen’s Dairy Bar is looking to change how the Dairy State enjoys ice cream by removing artificial dyes from 50 flavors at its three shops in Watertown, Oconomowoc and Delafield.

What You Need To Know Mullen's Dairy Bar has removed all artificial dyes like Red 40, Yellow 5, and Blue 1 from its ice cream



Several studies have linked artificial dyes to health issues in kids, like hyperactivity



There are nine FDA-approved food dyes. These dyes can be found thousands of foods like cereals, snack foods, candies and beverages



The Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on food dye, Red No. 3

It's all thanks to production manager Tonya Morris.

“I just knew that the dye was not good for us, and we shouldn’t have it in the ice cream, and it should be healthy for us to eat, so we can eat more of it,” Morris said.

Several studies have linked artificial dyes to health issues in kids, like hyperactivity.

Morris is a former day care director and mother of six. She said wanted to make sure kids could enjoy a wholesome frozen treat. So, that’s why she asked her boss to remove artificial dyes.

“I think it’s a better option for us, and I think more people will come and enjoy the ice cream and benefit from it,” Morris said.

Matt Keepman is Mullen’s managing partner and a father of two. Keepman said he was immediately on board with Morris’ idea.

“We both are kind of on a similar health journey,” Keepman said. “So, we had both shared how we don’t. We don’t have these kinds of dyes. We don’t, we don’t actively feed these kinds of dyes to our children at home. So, really, you know what I saw as the as the point that made us really walk in this direction.”

There are nine FDA-approved food dyes. These dyes can be found in thousands of foods, like cereals, snack foods, candies and beverages.

Some of these dyes are banned or require a warning label in other countries because of adverse health effects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on food dye, Red No. 3.

Keepman said the ice cream will taste the same but won’t have exaggerated colors, so this change is a no-brainer.

“We didn’t feel we were doing anything other than doing the right thing. And I know that might sound a little cheesy or it might be a little cliche, but we really felt this was something small that we could do. Doesn’t impact our business too much. Certainly, doesn’t impact the taste of our ice cream,” Keepman said.

Keepman said with dyes off the menu, he’s serving up more scoops.

Morris said she was happy knowing the worst side effect from Mullen’s ice cream now is brain freeze.

“It makes me feel so good that I was a part of this, that I got to be a part of it with my boss, Matt,” Morris said.