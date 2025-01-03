DURHAM, N.C. — It will be the last year for Raleigh's Dreamville Festival, one of North Carolina's biggest music events, and a local restaurant is expecting an impact to business.

Pure Soul was selected as one of the vendors for the Dreamville Festival for the last three years after winning a few awards and gaining attention on social media.

Pure Soul co-owner and chef Nik Spaulding, and his partner Andrew Justad, opened the vegan restaurant at the beginning of the pandemic. Spaulding said he already had a passion for cooking and was vegan for more than a decade, so he jumped at the opportunity.

“Everybody was changing their diets. Pretty much trying to get the immune system strong. And we were here,” said Spaulding.

The Durham restaurant has been ranked among the top 100 places on Yelp for plant-based dishes in the United States.

Since 2019, the Dreamville Festival has drawn in tens of thousands of people each year. Last year’s event had more than 100,0000 people in attendance.

Spaulding said the money they make from the 2-day festival helps the business greatly.

“Last year we probably made close to $50,000, and it goes up. It's been going up every year,” said Spaulding.

This year, the co-owner said the restaurant is aiming to make at least $60,000.

Spaulding believes it’s the specialty dishes and holistic ambiance the restaurant gives that attracts people from all over the country to pay the business a visit.

Despite the festival not coming back to Raleigh next year, he said they will continue to serve the people and hope it works out for the best.

“Hopefully just keep doing new and fresh things and getting our name out there, just last time through Dreamville and really letting people know that we're out here and we're local,” said Spaulding.

Spaulding said it’s bittersweet, but said he is grateful for what the festival has done for the restaurant over the past few years.

The Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh April 5-6. A lineup has not yet been released.