Twenty states are impacted by a Walmart broccoli floret recall.

The recall has been issued by Braga Fresh for their 12-ounce Marketside Broccoli Florets, which are washed and ready-to-eat.

Braga Fresh Issues Voluntary and Precautionary Advisory Due to Possible Health Risk https://t.co/XFDwV16WnH pic.twitter.com/pjbK4Yxap7 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) January 1, 2025

The broccoli florets are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

Texas Health & Human Services’ random sampling in a Texas store revealed the presence of listeria.

There have been no reported illnesses yet.

This recall involves 12oz bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets (Walmart) with UPC 6 81131 32884 5, “Best if Used By” Dec. 10, 2024 and Lot Code BFFG327A6.

The states affected by the recall include Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Listeria infections may result in mild symptoms such as fever and diarrhea, or more severe complications. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those most at risk from this illness are pregnant women, newborns, the over-65 population, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The CDC reports that the United States experiences an estimated 1,600 Listeria infections and 260 resulting deaths each year.