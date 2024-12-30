ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium taking place, thousands of party goers are expected to descend on downtown Orlando Tuesday night.

Officials with the city of Orlando and the Orlando Police Department say they plan to work together to keep the area safe.

Bars and nightclubs on Church Street have disappeared over the years, leaving many of the buildings vacant, and the Orange Ball Drop creators to cancel the event.

Other Bar on Wallstreet owner Ryan Davis says he hopes the ball drop returns someday.

“The orange drop on Church Street is legendary. It’s been around as long as I can remember and it’s going to be sorely missed. But I would like to get it over here on Wall Street,” said Davis.

The party will move to Wallstreet Plaza this year where a variety of entertainment, not held by the city but by individual businesses, will be available to party goers.

“We have managed to partner with Citrus Sports this year. So, we are the pre and post destination. We have live music on the street. We have eight bars. We have eight different DJs and there is an atmosphere for everyone,” said Davis.

Davis says Tuesday’s football game should draw even more people to the downtown area.

“I think we will sell out.... If I have any advice for anybody is get down here early,” said Davis.

Security and safety are still a major concern for both police and the city.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department says it will not discuss specific security measures but will provide increased patrols and DUI enforcement teams downtown.

“The Orlando Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and visitors during New Year’s Eve festivities. In addition to increased patrols, our DUI enforcement team will be active to prevent drinking and driving.

While OPD does not discuss specific security measures, we work closely with our public safety and business community partners to ensure all necessary resources are in place.”

District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose says she wants everyone to feel safe downtown but says more study and work needs to be done by everyone.

“In 2015-2016 we did a nighttime economy study. We are going to go back to that and look at that. What did the consultant say we needed to do and what do we need to do to collectively work to get there together?” said Rose.

