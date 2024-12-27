What started as a passion in church has helped turn Kechardae Callins into a TikTok sensation.

“I’m grateful for it," he said. "To wake up every day, make content, play the drums, and really do what I love to do."

Callins, popularly known as Ke Drummerboy, began posting videos on TikTok in 2019. While a video of him doing backflips went viral first, it’s his musical talent that keeps his 1.5 million followers coming back for more.

“TikTok made me a brand. It made my brand, Ke Drummerboy,” Callins said. “I get to set my own prices. I have a huge support system, so it definitely opened up a lot of doors for me.”

That includes performing on stage with artists like popular rapper Toosii.

Over time, the Polk County native says TikTok has become a major revenue stream for him. But recently, he’s begun finding new ways to engage with his audience after lawmakers warned that the platform may soon be banned.

“Of course, I was upset, but I couldn’t dwell on it,” Callins said. “As soon as they said that, I started engaging with my followers on TikTok, telling them, ‘Go follow me on YouTube, go follow me on Instagram.’ I’m trying to get as many people as I can.”

Lawmakers have set a date for TikTok to be removed from app stores on Jan. 19, after experts cited national security concerns. Just nine days before that, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether forcing a sale of TikTok or imposing a ban is unconstitutional.

Luckily, Callins says he has a large presence on Instagram and YouTube, so he would be able to rely on revenue from those platforms. However, he has friends who have focused exclusively on TikTok.

“I feel for them, but we’re going to get right on the next platform,” he said.

Ultimately, Callins said he sees the potential loss as an opportunity to do more of what he loves.

In a statement regarding the upcoming Supreme Court case, TikTok said: “We believe the Court will find the TikTok ban unconstitutional, so the over 170 million Americans on our platform can continue to exercise their free speech rights.”