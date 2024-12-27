MOUNT DORA, Fla. — More than 15,000 people are expected in Mount Dora for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

What You Need To Know New Year's Eve celebrations are expected in Daytona Beach, St. Cloud and Mount Dora



The Mount Dora Police Department is increasing police presence and businesses are preparing for a busy night where thousands are expected to visit the city.

“Spreading the event out and making sure it works for the downtown businesses to where they really benefit from the exposure,” said Mount Dora special events manager Chris Carson.

He planned the 2025 New Year’s Eve celebration and booked the talent that’s expected to bring in thousands to Sunset Park.

There will be street games, a live performance and a seven-minute fireworks display over Lake Dora at midnight.

Carson said it will be busy, but he doesn’t expect parking to be an issue.

“We suggest people park down on the lakefront, the residential communities, as well as the immediate downtown area,” he said.

Officials plan to close car access to Alexander Street and Fourth Avenue.

On Friday, Carson said 2,100 fireworks will be launched during the midnight show from the docks of Lake Dora.

“We barricade the area off, people countdown the new year, they can see the fireworks,” he said.

Mount Dora Chief of Police Michael Gibson said there will be street closures to protect people walking around, but also to give the event a festive open-street environment.

“We will ramp up our policing efforts just to make sure everyone is safe,” he said. “Don’t come to Mount Dora if you’re coming here to be a troublemaker. It’s a new year. Let’s start of this new year right.”

Carson said the city and businesses in Mount Dora are ready for the large crowds.

“Be prepared to have a great time, arrive early, be safe, live in the moment,” he said.

There will be no shuttle service, just parking close to the action.

It’s the city’s 11th annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Other New Year’s Eve celebrations also include the city of St. Cloud and its Rockin The Cloud event.

The city is expecting hundreds to gather in its historic downtown from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. to ring in the new year with live music on three stages.

Officials there said they are encouraging safe celebration.

The event area footprint will cover New York and Pennsylvania avenues, from 12th Street to 10th Street.

The best event parking will be lots around St. Cloud city hall, and across from the First United Methodist Church at Oregon Avenue and 10th Street.