COLLEGE PARK, Fla. — While many have been busy shopping online or even at the mall, others have found a more economical way to afford holiday gifts this season.

What You Need To Know The National Retail Association reports that one in five adults, ages 18 to 24, shop at thrift stores



The U.S. secondhand market is estimated to reach between $45 to $50 billion in 2024



Thrift stores sell donated merchandise — many are nonprofit while others sell for profit with a portion of earnings going to charity



Shoppers often can save 75% or more at local resale shops on designer items

The National Retail Association reports that one in five adults, ages 18 to 24, shop at thrift stores.

Many feel it’s a good way to beat inflation on everything.

Samantha Koroshetz has been a thrift shopper for over ten years and says there’s a number of reasons she likes finding gifts at these types of stores.

“Yes, these stores are less busy, for sure. And cheaper. Significantly cheaper. And the gifts are so much more unique,” said Koroshetz.

The Orlando mom believes retail is often a waste of money, especially when others purchase retail gifts for her children.

“When somebody has spent $40 on this toy, my child will play with once or twice, and it goes in the closet and never played again,” said Koroshetz. “I donate it a year later. So, I feel like it’s an incredible waste of money.”

Thrift stores sell donated merchandise — with many of those stores being a nonprofit while others sell for profit with a portion of earnings going to charity.

Dechoes in College Park has been a popular resale shop for over 20 years.

Resale expert Flower Ta believes price, especially during these inflationary times, is a big reason people come into their shop

“With the designer items, sometimes they can be (on sale) as high as 75% and sometimes even higher,” said Ta.

Flower says buying second hand does not bother a younger generation that often feels it’s less waste in the landfills and that many of the items are in mint condition.

“So, everything in the shop has been selected by a human and another person picks it up and it’s getting a second life,” said Ta.

A pay it forward type of shopping that many prefer this time of year.