BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. - At Viale Florist, the team is still taking orders and sending drivers out to drop off. They have been busy since they opened Monday morning.

“Phones have been ringing off the hook since I’ve walked in at 8 o’clock. I’m like, 'Aaah I should’ve got here sooner," Michele Shier, owner of Viale Florist, said. "But the phones are ringing off the hook I have four lines customers coming in all morning. Sometimes my help is staggered just depending on their schedules but drivers started at eight there was at least three or four drivers starting on the road."

Shier says they have been getting hundreds of orders out.

“As far as poinsettias, that’s hundreds because of the churches mainly," Shier said. "All of the churches order a lot were a lot as far as arrangements to people. I mean, we deliver every day. We delivered all weekend. So today I wouldn’t be surprised if we get out at least a couple hundred."

Over in Stockbridge Township Four, a floral and gift shop, has seen many people come through their doors and even more placing orders ahead of time.

“In terms of gift buying, we have definitely expanded our selection here and it has taken off like a rocket," co-owner Jed Thompson said. "It’s absolutely been wonderful. My husband Nathan Hanford is the one who does all the merchandising and all the purchasing for the shop. And we’ve seen an extremely positive response.

Thompson says Saturday was the best for their shop and are still taking orders.

“It was our best day in the store to date," Thompson said. "We’ve been here in this location for three years. And in terms of flowers, I’ve been very happy with the number of orders. They've definitely been an uptick since last year. And it’s not too late to order."

Thompson recommends if you are buying flowers to call the store directly instead of using a third-party ordering service.