Underpaid and overworked. That’s how hundreds of Amazon employees feel during the busiest time of year.

“This is the holiday season. Customers need their packages. These workers, UPS workers and Amazon workers, we are the Santa Clauses of Christmas,” Antonio Rosario, organizer for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said.

What You Need To Know The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says workers joined the picket lines after Amazon ignored a Sunday deadline for contract negotiations



The Teamsters Union says it represents nearly 10,000 workers at 10 Amazon facilities — about 1% of warehouse employees nationwide



Amazon says it does not expect the strike to impact deliveries

Workers at seven Amazon facilities, including one in Maspeth, Queens, and on Staten Island, are calling on the major e-commerce company to come to the table and negotiate a labor agreement.

“We’re striking against unfair labor practices that Amazon continues to do. They keep declining to negotiate at the table for a contract. We gave them a deadline of Dec. 15 and that’s why we’re outside today,” Emmanuel Trinidad, a delivery driver for Amazon, said.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says workers joined the picket lines after Amazon ignored a Sunday deadline for contract negotiations.

“We’re fighting to get better pay, better benefits as in sick pay, vacation and job security. I’m here today and could be gone together,” Trinidad said.

The Teamsters Union says it represents nearly 10,000 workers at 10 Amazon facilities — about 1% of warehouse employees nationwide.

Amazon says it does not expect the strike to impact deliveries, but it’s unclear how many employees are participating or how long the strike will last.

“I hope and pray that the customers understand what these workers are fighting for and understand that Amazon is the issue here,” Rosario said.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson discredited the Teamsters saying, “What you see here are almost entirely outsiders — not Amazon employees or partners... We appreciate all our team’s great work to serve their customers and communities, and are continuing to focus on getting customers their holiday orders.”

Amazon drivers also went on strike in four states across the country.

Teamsters say they anticipate more employees are prepared to join the fight.