A Queens lawmaker is teaming up with Mets owner Steve Cohen to move forward with an infrastructure project that could pave the way for a proposed $8 billion casino near Citi Field.

State Sen. John Liu over the weekend unveiled plans for Flushing Skypark, an elevated walkway similar to Manhattan’s High Line. The project aims to connect downtown Flushing to Willets Point by spanning Flushing Creek.

“The Flushing community has long aspired to have greater access to our waterfront and the other side of Flushing Creek,” Liu said in a statement. “The Roosevelt Avenue and Northern Boulevard bridges cater to vehicular traffic but deter pedestrians and cyclists. The new Flushing Skypark will greatly enhance recreational and transportation options.”

Flushing Skypark will serve as a pedestrian and bicycle bridge lined with recreational and communal spaces, according to Liu.

To help facilitate the Skypark and Cohen’s proposed Metropolitan Park development — which would include a casino, entertainment venues and a 25-acre park — Liu said he will soon introduce legislation to expand the permitted uses for the 50 acres of asphalt parking lots surrounding Citi Field.

The move comes as part of an agreement in which Cohen has committed to fully securing funding for the Skypark project, calling it a way to "bring Queens together." If the Skypark does not move forward, Cohen has pledged to instead invest $100 million in capital improvements to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

“Metropolitan Park is committed to working to make Flushing Skypark a reality,” Cohen said in a statement. “And if for any reason we cannot, then we will still follow through on our commitment to the community by dedicating $100 million to the betterment of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. praised the proposed Metropolitan Park project, which includes the Skypark, calling it a “grand slam for Northwest Queens.”

“In a time of growing economic uncertainty, this revolutionary project would create 23,000 good-paying union jobs, unlocking new levels of upward mobility for families across Corona, Flushing and beyond,” Richards said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the City Council voted 41-2 in favor of modifications to zoning regulations to convert a Citi Field’s parking lot into an entertainment complex that includes a casino, according to Qns.com.

In order for the casino plan to move forward, however, it must win one of three downstate casino licenses being distributed by the New York State Gaming Commission.

About 11 companies and real estate developers are looking to win the licenses. State officials said a decision will likely be made by the end of 2025.