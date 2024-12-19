OSHKOSH, Wis. — From local products to helping low-income customers, the Oshkosh Food Co-op store manager Jeremiah McDuffie said it’s a step above a normal grocery store.

“The co-op is a member-owned grocery store that really seeks to reinvest in the community,” said McDuffie. “Anyone can shop here and the deals are for anyone. It’s a collaborative of people coming together to say we want to specialize in local, healthy options while also making it an environment for everyone.”

McDuffie said last year, over 30% of sales were from items made in Wisconsin.

“We really seek to reinvest,” said McDuffie. “It’s not just about what we reinvest in the community but reinvesting in that small business and this small business. We’re introducing all of these things from all over Wisconsin to our local consumer.”

The co-op also provides a service for low-income customers called the Food for All program.

Customers who have an annual income up to 200% of the federal poverty line can receive a 20% discount when they shop.

“I’ve literally had moms in tears in the produce section just telling me how they’re appreciative of being able to shop for their kids and to have healthy options in a downtown locally sourced environment,” said McDuffie. “For me, that’s the success.”

Lana Bitz is a customer turned employee.

“I like the whole atmosphere in here,” said Bitz. “The fact that it’s a cooperative. They need the support. We really need the local support. I wanted to support it as much as I could.”

She said she appreciates how close it is to downtown Oshkosh. McDuffie said the location was chosen for a reason.

“Where we chose the spot for the co-op is defined as a food desert,” said McDuffie. “The USDA would define that as you could go in every direction and there isn’t a grocery store within three miles. For those who live downtown, there’s quite a few that don’t have access to transportation other than a busing system. One of the reasons we selected this sight, this location, was for that reason, to meet that need to create an accessible store for everyone in downtown Oshkosh.”

The co-op just celebrated three years of business and McDuffie said she is hoping to help continue building the store and helping others in the process.