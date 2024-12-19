DEFOREST, Wis. — Truck Country Madison in DeForest is hiring new technicians to join its team and maintain large trucking fleets for industry leaders like Walmart and Schneider.

General Manager Andy Paris Paris, who began his career under the hood right after high school, demonstrated the company’s essential tools for maintaining big rigs, highlighting the scale of the work involved.

“We do a lot of business with companies like Hartland, Rail, and Schneider. Those are probably the names you see on the side of the truck when you’re traveling down the highway,” he said.

Truck Country is more than just a workplace—it’s a career destination, according to longtime technician Kerry Zenz, who has spent 33 years with the company. Zenz attributes his tenure to the company’s investment in its employees.

“They treat us well, keep us up to date on all the equipment—it’s a really good environment,” Zenz said.

Senior Field Recruiter Kassie Hamilton emphasized the company’s focus on employee growth.

“If you see and you want to grow in our company, we are gonna meet you where you are at,” Hamilton said. “We really put a focus on promoting employees internally, not externally if possible.”

Truck Country also offers competitive benefits, including weekly pay, an 8% 401(k) match, flexibility, and promotion potential.

With a hands-on, family-owned approach, Truck Country continues to keep America trucking.

For more information about technician opportunities, click here.