OHIO — If you receive a text messaging from a major delivery carrier asking you to “update delivery preferences” by clicking on the link, it’s not real. It’s a scam, the Better Business Bureau warned.

What You Need To Know Gift cards can be a great way to give gifts, but sometimes, they can come with scams



Americans lost out on nearly $217 million in gift card scams last year



Around 44% of consumers plan to give gift cards as presents this year

In 2023, there were 119 million package thefts, which equates to one out of every 180 deliveries, according to CapitalOne Shopping Research. In total, Americans lost $13.4 billion because of package theft.

Shopping online is popular, as we know, but especially during the holidays. But it comes with the possibility of scammers and thieves trying to steal from shoppers.

The BBB offered tips on what to look for and how to avoid delivery scams

Popular types of delivery scams

Delivery scams as well as theft are popular during the holidays, the BBB said, but these scams can happen year-round.

The BBB said the first thing to look out for is phishing texts and emails posing as official notices from delivery companies. They will usually contain a “tracking link,” a message saying the company had issues delivering the package or a link to update delivery preferences. Most of the time, the link takes you to a form that asks you to fill out personal information or it contains malware that gets installed on your computer.

Another scam to look out for is fake “missing delivery” tags. This is when scammers place a note on your door, claiming there was a challenge delivering your package to you. It usually asks you to call a phone number to reschedule your delivery, but it’s a tactic to get you to unveil personal information.

Additionally, there are scam texts that say “The USPS package has arrived at the warehouse and cannot be delivered due to incomplete address information. Please confirm your address in the link: [url] (Please reply to 1, then exit the SMS, open the SMS activation link again, or copy the link to a Safari browser and open it). The US Postal team wishes you a wonderful day."

Along with scams comes theft, in which many consumers have had their packages stolen off of their porches or out of mail rooms before they’re able to retrieve it. Sometimes, thieves will even follow delivery and postal trucks, ready to steal the package as the truck leaves.

Tips to avoid delivery scams