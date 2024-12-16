SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — Step back in time at Eric’s Retro Arcade, where neon lights and classic gaming consoles bring the golden age of arcades back to life. Located in Spencerport, this nostalgic hotspot offers a haven for gamers young and old.

“It’s the lights, the sounds,” says Eric Vasques, owner of Eric’s Retro Arcade. “Most of all, what it does for me is it takes me right back to that special place. When you’re a kid and everything’s exciting and new.”

Eric’s love for retro games began in his garage. What started as a couple of machines soon spiraled into a full-blown collection.

“I actually had a couple in the kitchen,” Vasques added. “My wife was ready to kill me. It was hilarious, but needless to say, she’s happy that they’re out of the house now and in here.”

The arcade’s lineup spans decades, from the classics of the 1970s and ‘80s to the fighting games of the ‘90s.

For kids, it’s a new adventure.

“I’ve played this game before,” one young gamer said. “It’s easy.”

“You just pay once, and you can play as much as you want," gamer Connor Schneiter said.

For adults, it’s a nostalgic dream.

“Boy, you know, here we go. Back to the ‘60s. Loved every minute of it,” said George Werner of Spencerport. “A lot of the video games are at home, and to me, that is not the same as when we were buying these wonderful machines all over places that we just go on a regular basis. Werner added.”

Longtime fans of classic games relish the experience of seeing iconic titles in action.

“Like Donkey Kong! That’s how Mario started,” said Richard Papes Piper. "This is where it all started, this is the first game," he added.

Eric’s Retro Arcade connects the past and present, all for the love of the games we grew up playing.

“A lot of these games are not local or even in Syracuse, I go to Ohio, I go up to Maine, New Hampshire," Vaques added.

The arcade is more than just a business; it’s a labor of love.

“A lot of people helped me with this, and that was pretty awesome,” Vasques said. “A lot of people want to see me succeed, which is great, and also their love of the game. So they’re like, we want this to happen. It’s going to be a good thing for the community.”