Benjamin Knight says he came here to Alpine Ski Center just days after Hurricane Helene blew through. He says the parking lot was full of debris and the fence was destroyed.

What You Need To Know Ski resorts have reopened in the mountains of western North Carolina



Skiers recently were enjoying the snow on the slopes of Sugar Mountain Resort



The resort's owner says he's eager to get back to normal

He is the assistant manager and says it was scary for all outdoor businesses up in the mountains.

"That was a concern for everybody in outdoor businesses because the outdoors were affected greatly," Knight said.

He says his business relies on the ski resort, selling snowboards, goggles and warm clothing. He was ready for the resort to open back up.

"That's a big part of the economy for this entire town," he said. "It's the heart of this town."

Someone even brought them back their hiring sign that floated away during the storm.

Sugar Mountain Resort reopened Nov. 22, and owner Gunther Jochl says it's been great.

He says people have been heading up from all over to support the area.

Kyser Pierce, who says he put on a snowboard here when he was 13 and never looked back, drove up from Wilmington.



"We use to do at least two or three times a year up here. I haven't been in a couple years but going to start coming back up now," Pierce said.

He says the area needs help, and it's something Jochl agrees with. He says it's time for normal and time for this area to get back on its feet.

"We need some positive, we need some normal, and we got it," he said. "And it's not 100% yet."