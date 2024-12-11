MILWAUKEE — Wednesday marked two weeks until Christmas and thousands of Wisconsinites braved less-than-ideal weather conditions to continue holiday shopping.

The National Retail Federation predicted holiday season sales this year will grow between 2.5% to 3.5%, compared to 2023. Online shopping is expected to grow by 9%, compared to last year.

There are still plenty of deals to be found in brick-and-mortar stores.

Leslie Goodnetter is in the throws of another busy season of holiday shopping. She’s a merchandiser at The Pink Moon Bay in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

“Getting ready for this weekend and the big splurge everyone is hopefully going to be doing,” Goodnetter said.

Goodnetter saod she expects an influx of customers leading up to Christmas.

“We usually have extra help on the weekends,” Goodnetter said. “We want that personalized service. We want to make sure all of our customers get the service that they deserve and that they want. Ready to great the customers in a friendly way. We just love it. We hope everyone will come out shopping spend their time in small businesses.”

Just next door to The Pink Moon Bay is Lela Boutique. Sales associates Kristen Nissen and Deb Heinzmann said summer is typically the store’s busy season, but they are looking forward to seeing all the holiday shoppers.

“It’s always been what it has been for us,” Heinzmann said. “It’s consistent, and we love to see our regulars come in. They really make an effort to come in.”

Both stores are encouraging shoppers to shop small this season.

“So important to support your local business,” Nissen said. “Small local businesses.”

Goodnetter said by shopping small, people can get a more personalized experience.

“I think, first of all, you get your specialized service you don’t get in other stores,” Goodnetter said. “We have unique items other stores don’t have as well. Your money stays in the community. Your money is much appreciated by local businesses.”

Some businesses are pouring that appreciation back into their communities.

This season of giving, Lela Boutique is giving back to the community by hosting a hygiene drive for those impacted by homelessness.

“This is something everyone needs and we really want to support the Milwaukee community,” Heinzmann said.