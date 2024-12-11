CINCINNATI — For the past decade, a small Ohio town has been determined to transform itself into a prime destination for the region with places to see and things to do. Hamilton has faced challenges along the way, but is now seen as a city on the rise, drawing in new businesses and opportunities.

It’s been a complete transformation and years of construction on Main Street in Hamilton.

“Where we’re standing now is actually part of the old Ritzi Body Shop," Chris Britt the Chief Operating Officer for EPIC Brands, the owner of Agave & Rye.

A long-standing auto body shop, now Agave & Rye, an upscale taco joint.

Britt said this location has been a long time coming.

“The community of Hamilton has been waiting for us to open for three years," he said. "So we wanted to do that awe factor and I think we’ve delivered on that.”

As its 18th location, it’s seen immense community support.

“Almost two months," Britt said of the restaurant's opening. "And this was one of our busiest opens ever. Lines out the door, down the sidewalk. Everybody’s super excited.”

And just down the street — a name many Cincinnatians recognize — Aglamesis Bros. The first expansion for the 116-year-old ice cream shop in 54 years.

“Not only was the store right, but the community was right," Kristi Weisman, the vice president of Aglamesis Bros. said. "Right here on Main Street. It's a shopping district. There's families, community, and that's what makes our business special too, is that we want to know you.”

The city and the chamber of commerce are thrilled to witness the ongoing growth, saying it’s a true testament to the community’s vitality and potential.

“That particular strip of Main Street, going from really nothing there to being a destination point, has really been exciting," Dan Bates, the president of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, said.

The hope is that these well-known businesses will continue to thrive and be a model for others to follow.

“It's kind of a leap of faith," Bates said. "And to see that rewarded now is really exciting. And, you know, it's not, everything it needs to be yet, but the growth is there.”

Between tacos and scoops of ice cream, it’s clear that these businesses value being in a growing community.

“We're here to stay," Weisman said. "We're not going to be just in and out and with the times, we're here for the long haul. we opened our last store 54 years ago, and it's been there running along smoothly, and our Oakley store has been open for 113 years. So while it's great to be part of a development of a community, we're here through good times and bad, so we're glad to be here for the good.”