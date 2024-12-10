ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is weighing in now on the upcoming vote for the new Rays stadium.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, Manfred met with Pinellas County officials Monday to discuss their delayed decision to finance the stadium.

County commission chairperson Kathleen Peters said Manfred talked about his support of the deal and the fans but did not offer solutions regarding any financial concerns.

No one from the Rays was present during that meeting.

Also, Manfred met with Gov. Ron DeSantis last week.

The county commission will meet Dec. 17 to decide whether to approve $312 million in bonds to finance the building of the new stadium.

Before that, the St. Pete city council will discuss repairs to Tropicana Field during a city council meeting Thursday.