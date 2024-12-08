RALEIGH, N.C. – In recent years, it’s become almost routine to hear about food recalls, from listeria found in frozen waffles to salmonella contaminating cucumbers. For consumers, it’s a growing concern — especially as confidence in government assurances about food safety has plummeted.

A recent Gallup poll revealed that Americans’ trust in the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the food supply has hit a record low, with only 36% expressing confidence in food safety efforts.

While the number of high-profile recalls has increased from last year, it isn’t by much, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far this year, there have been 10 “multistate foodborne outbreak” notices issued by the CDC, compared with the nine from last year. 2018 had the most notices issued in the last decade, with 24.

Ellen Shumaker, an N.C. State professor who studies food safety and is director of outreach for Safe Plates, provided insight into the reasons behind the increase in recalls and how consumers can better protect themselves.

"We're able to trace back more easily where the issues might have occurred," she said. "There's also just the fact that some of the recalled products recently have been ingredients in many other products.”

When it comes to food production, Shumaker highlights the intricate steps that food undergoes before reaching consumers' plates, especially with an increasingly complex food supply.

For fresh produce, the process begins at the farm with harvesting, followed by further processing, packaging and transportation. For shelf-stable foods, additional processing, including heat treatment and the addition of other ingredients, is necessary before they hit the shelves.

Shumaker cautions consumers: "You can't tell whether a food can make you sick just by looking at it or smelling it."

She emphasized practicing good food handling at home, such as washing hands frequently, avoiding cross-contamination, thoroughly cooking foods and rinsing produce before consumption.

"It's also important to pay attention to when these recalls are happening," she advised, urging consumers to stay informed through news reports and food safety websites.

By staying vigilant and following basic safety practices, consumers can better navigate the complex food system and reduce the risk of foodborne illness.