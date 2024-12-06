MADISON, Wis. — Urban Triage, a Madison-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering marginalized families of color, is seeking live-in and respite staff for a post-foster care program.

The initiative, focused on providing housing and life skills to at-risk youth, aims to address critical gaps in support for this vulnerable population.

Kyler Stewart, a homeless outreach coordinator for Urban Triage, reflected on the significance of the nonprofit’s new youth transitional home.

“The sense of security of having your own locked room and sharing a space with everyone—it’s something I wish I had,” Stewart said.

After aging out of foster care and navigating group homes, Stewart emphasized the importance of the program’s environment.

“It just feels more encouraging. You can have time to yourself and be more independent than dependent,” he explained.

The program is designed to foster independence and self-sufficiency while offering essential support. “You have to put in the steps, put in the work, and now you have a good support team with you to help lead you,” Stewart added. “That’s what’s important for our youth—to have leaders.”

Urban Triage’s Youth Housing Program Coordinator, Aisha Gray, highlighted the nonprofit’s need for staff in their mid-20s to upper-30s to provide guidance and support within the home.

“This is a house that was just a thought, and now it’s going to be a positive reality, making a difference in the lives of so many who wouldn’t otherwise have this type of support,” Gray said.

Beyond the new transitional home, Urban Triage continues its work, supporting families through initiatives like rapid rehousing. Case Manager Ty Davis is helping clients, like Erica Richardson, find resources such as day care for their children.

“They don’t teach you in school how to find somewhere to stay or how to pay bills,” Richardson shared. “Urban Triage helps with that.”

The nonprofit’s team credits much of their success to weekly therapeutic seminars that focus on self-care for staff members.

“I feel like everything I’m learning, I can take home and build better habits,” Davis said, emphasizing her appreciation for Urban Triage’s Healthy Black Families program.

The youth transitional home, featuring amenities such as a movie theater, has also been met with enthusiasm. “It’s a healthy way for people to connect,” said staff member Ronnie Fudge. “We all love movies, especially with how cold it gets outside.”

Stewart expressed his gratitude for working with a team dedicated to making a tangible impact.

“It helps that we can all work together, that we’re all here to do our part, and that we show it with results,” he said.

Urban Triage continues to focus on providing tailored care and support for marginalized communities. For more information on open positions and their programs, visit here.