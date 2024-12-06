WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Regional Airport is seeing its busiest year since Massport took over nearly 15 years ago.

CEO Richard Davey gave the keynote address at the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce's 149th annual meeting Friday.

He said the airport has served more than 230,000 travelers this year.

He also discussed several other investments Massport is making.

"We have a project to build a solar facility on airport property, but off the runway” said Davey. “It would be the largest, we believe, the largest solar project in Massachusetts history. And as you can see, it would be equivalent to eliminating all of our electricity usage."

Davey also announced a partnership with Scouting America to bring aviation programs to Worcester Public Schools.