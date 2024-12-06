Braymiller Market, the only grocery store located in downtown Buffalo, will close in the next week to 10 days, Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon said during a news conference Friday.

Scanlon cited unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, an increased shift to remote work and a decrease in downtown foot traffic as a reason for the closure.

"This is reflective of urban centers across the country. Unfortunately, this is a victim of terrible timing, something no one could forsee. This is a perfect storm of circumstances that have led to this," Scanlon said. "It's not a decision that has been entered into lightly, but unfortunately the market conditions dictated it."

Scanlon added that a new public use for the Braymiller Market building, located at 201 Ellicott Street, has been identified and that an announcement is forthcoming. He added that he could not say much about it, but said it would "lend itself perfectly to the community and what the community needs."

"When we began this project, we thought that we had the timing right. Due to things beyond our control, the business climate changed," owner Stuart Green said. "I will miss our valued employees and customers."

After initially voting down the proposal, the Buffalo Common Council approved in July 2023 a more than $500,000 forgivable loan, which some council members argued would show favoritism against other small businesses that are also struggling.

Scanlon clarified that, as far as the City of Buffalo is concerned, the terms of the loan have been met and that it will not have to be paid back.

"I'll be honest with you, I'm pissed," Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said. "This isn't a great day for me, my constituents or my neighbors. To see my constituents walk out of here with groceries knowing that next week they won't be able to come back is a problem for me. I'm also concerned about what happens to those workers that are here. This is a sad day."

Braymiller Market opened their downtown location in 2021 and employed 36 people.