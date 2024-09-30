On Monday evening, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is expected to address his future at Buffalo City Hall in a highly anticipated announcement. A news conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.
This comes just days after Western Regional Off-Track Betting voted and approved a contract for Brown to become the organization's next president and CEO.
If Brown takes the job, which many expect he will, it comes with a $295,000 salary. He makes just shy of $180,000 per year as mayor of the Queen City.
Brown has been Buffalo's leader since 2006.
Spectrum News 1 will air the news conference live at 5 p.m.