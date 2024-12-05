KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Eli Lilly announced Thursday that the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant plans to build off its recent purchase of a manufacturing facility in Kenosha County.

"They're going to be investing over $3 billion in a new plant and they're going to be creating hundreds of good-paying jobs in Kenosha County," said Missy Hughes, the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. "It's just really exciting."

Hughes attributed the company's decision to expand in the area to Wisconsin's workforce and its status as a U.S. Regional Tech Hub.

She suggested that even more development there could follow.

"We expect to see companies that are cutting-edge, innovation companies and companies that are working to solve huge problems for our health and healthcare to continue to come to Wisconsin," Hughes said.

Watch the full interview above.