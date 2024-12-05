Sumitomo Rubber USA says the company has reached an agreement on a separation benefits package with USW Local 135-L union.

In an official statement, the company said, "Sumitomo Rubber USA, LLC can confirm that the company has reached agreement on a separation benefits package with bargaining unit representatives from the USW Local 135L. Further information will be available in the near future following communication between the USW Local 135L and its membership."

About 1,500 Sumitomo employees were laid off in the sudden plant closure last month.

According to a press release, the closure follows "an extended examination of the viability of the facility, following thorough analysis of various business complexities, including mounting material and logistics costs, dated infrastructure, intermittent financial performance, and changing market conditions."

The company says the closure will help to ensure their long-term sustainability.

State officials held a job fair Tuesday for those impacted employees. About a hundred employers and manufacturers were on hand to help the displaced workers of Sumitomo Rubber USA. State leaders say the event helped put employees on a new career path by helping them with skills like resume writing and interviewing techniques. The state hopes to host another job fair next month.