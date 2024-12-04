KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County commissioners are moving forward with a plan called Project Next that could see a major redevelopment of the Osceola Heritage Park soccer complex and a tech manufacturing headquarters.

It’s part of a strategy to move the county towards a tourism-based economy, according to officials.

What You Need To Know Monday Osceola County Commissioners approved two major projects that could change the face of the area



Osceola County Commissioners gave the thumbs up to move forward with discussions on a new soccer complex in the Osceola Heritage Park area



Commissioners also approved Monday a memorandum of understanding with South Korea tech company ELSPES, to build its global headquarters and U.S. manufacturing facility in NeoCity



ELSPES produces capacitors which store and direct electrical energy in computing devices for companies such as LG and Samsung

The soccer complex, if approved, would result in more seating at Osceola County Stadium and see the amount of training fields expanded from four to 18.

The Orlando City and Pride soccer clubs would also be housed there.

The development includes space for hotels, apartments, retail, and restaurants.

Osceola County also approved a memorandum of understanding with South Korea tech company ELSPES, to build its global headquarters and U.S. manufacturing facility in NeoCity.

ELSPES produces capacitors which store and direct electrical energy in computing devices for companies such as LG and Samsung.

The facility plans to bring 100 employees to the area by 2026, plus another 200 employees by 2028.

This project doesn’t come cheap, it has a $1 billion price tag.

However, the county is in talks with how much they will pay versus how much the developer will pay.