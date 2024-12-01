MILWAUKEE — Sherman Phoenix, an entrepreneurial hub on Milwaukee’s Northeast side, celebrated six years in business on Saturday.

In 2018, Sherman Phoenix was born out the ashes of a former bank that burned down in 2016. It came amid civil unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood after a former Milwaukee police officer shot and killed 23-year-old Sylville Smith.

The state-of-the-art hub offers space for Black-owned businesses. Since its inception, Sherman Phoenix has helped more than 50 businesses find success.

Sherman Phoenix Foundation President and CEO, Dr. Stacia Thompson, applauded the promising track record.

“86% of the businesses that started in 2018 are still in business and not all are in the building, but still in business and that’s through a pandemic,” she said

Thompson said resilience is what has carried these success stories for the last six years.

“Some of our success stories are Funky Fresh Spring Rolls and Lush Popcorn and Honeybee Sage. These are businesses that started here and grew their business to then their own locations, and in the case of Funky Fresh, she’s now in grocery stores,” she said.

She said Sherman Phoenix is always welcoming new Black-owned, small businesses. This year, it’s welcomed four new businesses, including Sassy 2 Classy, a women’s boutique offering statement jewelry, clothing, purses, shoes, hats and other accessories.

Sassy 2 Classy owner, Libra Linton, began her business in 2014.

Before coming to the Phoenix, her store was in the Bayshore Mall and the Grand Avenue Mall.

“The expenses were a little bit higher at Bayshore, so we decided we were looking for a new spot,” she said. “We took a break for about six months and then came here.”

Linton picked the Sherman Phoenix as her next store location because of its destination.

“We grew up in this neighborhood in the Sherman Park area. My mother’s house is on 44th and Auer,” she said.

She vividly recalls the civil unrest in that neighborhood back in 2016.

“I love what came out of it, the business opportunity. I love it, I love the space,” Linton said.

Alan Moore, the owner of Two Kings Barbershop, said he has loved his space at the Sherman Phoenix since it opened in 2018.

“I actually came to see the building when it was under construction, so when this place was, like, bare, no walls yet, just a frame, that was actually when I first saw the vision,” Moore said.

Leaders of the Sherman Phoenix Foundation say Black-owned businesses find long-term success at the Phoenix because of the “grow and go” philosophy.

“I love of Sherman Phoenix for this opportunity that it provided for me. It was great. It still is great. It’s still going, so I’m very proud to be here as one of the original owners,” Moore said.

For new owners, like Linton, she said “hopefully, it’ll still be here in six years, and we’ll grow, you know, even bigger in this space, so we’re not struggling.”

The hub holds 27 lease spaces and there are five spaces available. For entrepreneurs looking for a space to launch their Black-owned business, learn more here.

For people who would like to support Sherman Phoenix’s mission, leaders ask that you consider it this Giving Tuesday, by donating to its “I Got Your Six” campaign.