FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. — Businesses across the country will be affected by President Donald Trump’s decision to increase tariffs for international imports after a 90-day pause, but some will pay the price more than others.

What You Need To Know President Donald Trump issued a 90-day pause on tariffs, with the exception of China



Imports from China will have a 145% increase in tariffs



The manager of an Asian supermarket is preparing for the price increase, but believes it is too early to predict how much more it will cost him

Jackson Joo is a manager at Woo Sung Oriental Food Mart in Fairview Shores. The store provides authentic Asian products to customers, including items you would not find at a traditional grocery store.

“Our most important providers are Korean providers, and we contact some Japanese and other Asian countries,” said Joo.

Joo says it takes one week for shipment to arrive from their providers. Some items, like meat, can take a little longer.

“I don’t think it is really fast because if you buy something on Amazon, they deliver the next day,” said Joo. “When we order something, they have to pack our items, and they have to find some delivery drivers.”

Joo told Spectrum News he prices their items a certain percentage higher than what they paid. However, with President Trump raising tariffs, including a 145% increase on imports from China, it is going to cost Asian stores more than others.

Right now, the president’s 90-day pause is buying them some time.

“I think it’s still too early to make predictions about the price because we haven’t seen the specific fluctuation in product prices yet,” said Joo.

He says it is all about perspective and he is trying to stay optimistic, but all businesses can do for now is wait and see how the increase in tariffs will affect them.