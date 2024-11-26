UNION, Ky. — Union Commons is now home to the unique flavors of Braxton Brewing Company, the sweetness of Graeter’s Ice Cream and delicious Dewey’s Pizza.

What You Need To Know Union Commons is a new development featuring three local businesses



Braxton Brewing was founded in Union, just a short distance away from its new storefront



Union Commons will open Wednesday, Nov. 27, with Braxton Brewing Company hosting a free grand-opening event

Chuck Lipp, president of Dewey's Pizza, called it the perfect "one-stop shop," building a space that welcomes families and friends to come out, eat and build community.

“You got pizza, you've got beer and then you finish it off with a little ice cream," Lipp said. "It's kind of magical."

“You don't need all the other complexities of life," said Richard Graeter, president and CEO of Graeter's Ice Cream. "It's just enjoying good food (and) good drinks with good people."

Local leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and said the space of Union Commons is more than just a space to gather but a symbol of northern Kentucky's growth.

“All three of these businesses are an example for the other small businesses, and we're a community of small businesses," said Brent Cooper, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce CEO and president. "Having these guys show what is possible is something that's amazing to see and really exciting to be a part of."

The project is special for Braxton Brewing, which was founded in Union in 2015 on Braxton Street, right in its family garage.

Union Commons will open to the public Wednesday, Nov. 27, with Braxton Brewing hosting a grand-opening celebration.