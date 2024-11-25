LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Kentucky’s largest venues is getting a facelift. The Kentucky Exposition Center is the sixth-largest venue of its kind and it's getting even larger, according to Kentucky Venues, with construction set to begin in spring 2025.

Construction is already underway for some entrances into the property, but even bigger changes are coming next year. David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, described it as a "major, major facelift of the existing property."

The first phase of the project will construct a brand-new building. The new space will host livestock competitions, equine events, trade shows and more.

“The first new building will be ... about 350,000 square feet," Beck said. "Now, we're going to continue to operate this facility while we're going through the construction."

That new building will change how the backside of the property looks, making it similar to the main entrance.

“When you come down I-65, it’ll have a much nicer appearance ... it will be more inviting,” he said.

The next part of the project will tear down the West Wing, West Hall and Pavilion, which were built in 1956. The new modern structure will have larger ceilings, new meeting rooms and improvements to food and beverage operations.

"It has multiple uses: 40 trade shows, conferences, livestock events, agricultural trade shows," Beck said. "It will continue to fulfill its current mission, just with newer, better, more updated facilities."

This roughly $393 million project is growing the property’s facilities so it can continue to host events that are growing in size.

The Kentucky General Assembly is pledging $180 million in funding for the expo expansion. That’s about the price tag on the first phase.

“We have had a lot of discussion about growth," Beck said. "Some of our clients have grown to the point of using both properties at the very same time, so that's a good indicator that we could use more space."

Beck said last year, people from every state and 110 countries came through their doors. He added 6.3 million people came through the Expo Center last year, and there's no sign of that stopping.

"That allows us the opportunity for maybe future investment, tourism growth, (the) opportunity for people to invest and do business here in the commonwealth,” he said.

The project's current timeline estimates the renovation will be completed by the end of 2026.