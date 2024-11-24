LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Gun Violence Dashboard shows youth gun violence victims increased by more than 20% from last year, a statistic the Willenium Enterprise Foundation is working to tackle.

The nonprofit hosted its first-ever “Kut out the Beef” event Sunday to prevent future violence. A group of 13- to 18-year-olds got free haircuts at London's Barbershop.

“Doing anything for the community is good,” said Marcus London, London’s Barbershop owner.

For London and his clients, it was more than just getting a clean cut. It was a group conversation about violence in the community.

“People feel comfortable talking to the barber," London said. "It’s different than talking to your parent or whatever. They feel more comfortable."

The Willenium Enterprise Foundation’s founder led the conversation, asking young adults about social media, mentors and the connection to violence.

“We got to give the youth a chance to be heard (and) voice their opinion," said Will Pitts, founder and chief operating officer of Willenium Enterprise Foundation. "We got to do it in settings where they feel comfortable because kids will tell you their issues if you ask."

Pitts said it’s important to talk to children about these issues to set the tone early in their life.

“You don't have to sell drugs, you don't have to steal, you don't have to commit crimes," Pitts said. "It's OK to get a job. It's OK to do positive things."

Positive things start with a positive attitude that London and Pitts said can happen with something as simple as a haircut.

“A good haircut, man, make you feel good," London said. "You look good; you feel good."

The nonprofit hosted a similar basketball-centered event earlier this year, "Shoot Balls Not Guns."