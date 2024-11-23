LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The commonwealth is getting chilly, and a nonprofit is making sure Louisville homes are comfortable.

Project Warm is installing free weatherization kits for people in need. Part of the weatherization kits consist of plastic that are put on windows to keep the cold air out.

“We want it nice and flat," said Chris Clements, Project Warm outreach coordinator. "It creates a good firm base, and it'll create a greenhouse effect."

Clements volunteered for the nonprofit with his dad when he was a kid. He is now continuing to give back as outreach coordinator.

“I’ve been involved with Project Warm, doing this for 30 years … when I was a high school kid, and now I’m an adult,” he said.

A handful of volunteers helped Gary Harrison at his home during the Blitz volunteer event. Harrison said he hopes the weatherization kits will do more than keep him warm, such as help him cut down on bills.

Clements said sometimes, heat bills can be so costly that they force people to move out of their residence.

“If you have to give up a home, that's like giving up a part of yourself,” Clements said.

After moving back into his house a few years ago, Harrison said he plans to live there the rest of his life now that it's fully ready for winter weather.

“Well, they are doing real good; they doing real good," Harrison said. "I can feel the difference already."

Project Warm has helped 130 homes over the last three weeks. The volunteers said they hope to complete roughly 70 remaining homes by the end of Dec. 2024.

“Somehow or another, between now and the end of year, my thing is ... if we make a commitment or promise someone, I follow through with that,” Clements said.

Project Warm is looking for volunteers to finish remaining homes. Apply on the organization's website.