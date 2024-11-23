ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Classic, the annual football rivalry between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, kicked off its 44th official meeting on Saturday, drawing thousands of fans and vendors to Central Florida.

The event, now in its 79th all-time matchup, is about more than just football, it’s a celebration of community, culture, and commerce.

Among the food vendors at this year’s event was Oh’ Boy BBQ, a Fort Pierce-based family-owned food truck. Shareka and Earnest Scott III, along with two of their seven children, began their day early, grilling turkey legs, barbecue, and oxtails for attendees.

“We do soul food, barbecue, turkey legs, oxtails, hot wings, fish, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, collard greens, tuna salad, seafood salad. And we’ve got red velvet cake and banana pudding, we do it all,” Shareka Scott said.

The Scotts have traveled the country for food truck events and are making their third appearance at the Florida Classic.

“We love the energy and vibe. It gives us something to do, come out, hang out, and now we can make some money. The kids enjoy it, and we love it,” Scott said.

For the Scotts, the event is more than a business opportunity.

“People reaching out and networking just from the experience that they have out customer service, the quality of the food, the love we put in,” said Scott.

The Florida Classic generates an estimated $30 million annually for the Central Florida economy, according to event officials. The influx of visitors benefits local businesses and vendors, while fans enjoy a festive atmosphere with food, entertainment, and football.

The game continues to unite fans, families, and businesses for a weekend of celebration and competition.