WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Cousins Subs has hundreds of jobs available across Wisconsin.

Cousins Subs offers a variety of perks in order to recruit new talent

The Menomonee Falls-based sandwich chain is looking to hire at over 100 of its locations around the state. From hourly crew positions to general managers and corporate jobs, it has a wide range of opportunities available.

Adam Levetzow is the human resources senior recruiter for Cousins Subs. He said when hiring new team members, the company stresses opportunities for growth within the organization.

“Even crew members that start out at 14 or 15 years old work with us for five, 10 [years], even people that have worked with us for 30 years. They grow up through the ranks and if that is their desire, we want to be able to give them the skills to be able to do that,” said Levetzow.

Levetzow said in a competitive job market, Cousins works to recruit by offering some unique benefits, including scholarship opportunities, and even discounted bus fare through the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Jason Siegler is a general manager with Cousins Subs. He was a high school teacher, but was looking for a career change five years ago. Now, he helps train new employees.

Siegler said having locations at full staff benefits everyone.

“Being fully staffed allows us to develop a positive culture, so everybody loves coming into work every day. It allows us more freedom and resources to train our team members and offer team members opportunities to grow their skills,” said Siegler.

To learn more about jobs available with Cousins Subs, you can visit its hiring website.