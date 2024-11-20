MANITOWOC, Wis. — Deer hunting season isn’t just a busy time for the hunters, it is also a busy season for taxidermists.

A woman from Manitowoc is making her mark in the field that is traditionally dominated by men.

Caitlin Seguin started her taxidermy business, Taxidermy by Cait, earlier this year.

Seguin said her boyfriend encouraged her to start mounting animals for him, instead of having someone else do it.

She said hearing people’s hunting stories makes her work feel that much more important.

“When people bring in their deer, they're really telling a story of their hunts and they're making memories,” said Seguin. “My very first mount was one of my friend's kid [who] shot his first deer. You kind of get over all of the gory stuff, if you will, and you're looking at it as preserving a memory.”

By day, Seguin works at a bank. At night, she works with beaver, bobcat, deer, bear skulls and animal carcasses.

She said she wants to work with small mammals in the future, like foxes and raccoons.

Seguin said her favorite part of being a taxidermist is making the animals come to life.

“I really like the details on the face. Getting the eyes right, getting the little crease, making sure those eyelash ears are down at the correct angle,” said Seguin. “Your placement…really just getting that lifelike look.”

One of her friends, Paul Rutherford said he heard that she recently became a taxidermist.

He said he would trust her with a ten-point deer if he ever shot one.

“I don't even have to question that. I trust her. She looks like she knows what she's doing,” said Rutherford. “She's a good friend, and I heard she started up this business. I like to support my friends.”

Seguin said her family and friends had mixed reactions when she told them she wanted to become a taxidermist.

She said she initially felt discouraged trying to make it in a male-dominated field.

“It can be intimidating, but the community is very tight knit,” said Seguin. “Everybody is super supportive. Even though I was intimidated, it wasn't for any reason, because everybody has been wonderful.”