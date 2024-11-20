Is your office short staffed and experiencing a lot of turnover?

Experts say recently, employees want more than a paycheck. They want strong, clear, present leadership, good morale, competitive compensation, a voice and more from their employers. Forbes says that 45% of employees were burned out by organizational changes in 2023, and that 75% of all employees experience burnout.

As Hummingbird Heating and Cooling CEO Chad Terrinoni grows his business, he wants to recruit and retain team members.

“We have a warehouse girl that will restock [the packouts]," says Terrinoni, "so every day the guys are set up for success.”

Terrinoni says in the past, finding and keeping talent was challenging.

“I definitely felt more struggle than I feel today since we’ve been rebranded," he said.

Rebranding and shifting culture to recruit and retain talent is what M3 Placement & Partnership CEO Mary Malone McCarthy helps companies do nationwide. She says this is the number one thing that keeps CEOs up at night.

“It’s not a transactional experience anymore,” says McCarthy.

She says many employees know within 40 days if they’re going to stay with a company.

“They want to feel very aligned. They want to feel impactful," McCarthy said. "They want to be part of an organization.”

On average, it costs a companies two times the employee's salary when retention fails, McCarthy said, not including advertising to repost the job, interview time and onboarding expenses.

“Are they really welcome to the organization?" says McCarthy. "Are they curious to learn about the individual?”

“Once a month. we try to bring our guys out," says Terrinoni. "We’re actually going to do some Top Golf and dinner in the next week.”

Hummingbird pays half of its employees' medical insurance, full dental and vision, and offers a 401(k) 3% match.

“The culture here is unbelievable," says Hummingbird service technician Sam Gossmon. "I’ve never seen a work culture like this. Work hard. Play hard. And that’s the way it’s gonna keep going."

Terrinoni says he takes a weekly leadership course to improve himself and the way he runs his business.