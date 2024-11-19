OHIO — The time of year is upon us where the grocery stores are packed with those buying the last of their Thanksgiving ingredients ahead of the holiday, but not everyone has the same priorities for what to put on the table.

The Kroger Co. recently surveyed its customers to see how they shop for the holiday and what their meal plans are.

What You Need To Know Nearly 90% of surveyed Kroger households plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year



Turkey is considered the most vital item for a Thanksgiving meal Approximately 20% of survey-takers said cranberry sauce is an essential, but it's also the No. 1 dish people refuse to eat



Kroger said on average, certain products are purchased more frequently in November than the rest year for the holiday with certain items' sales jumping 200%

"Thanksgiving is such a special time of year and we take pride in knowing exactly what is important to our customers during this holiday season," said Tom Duncan, vice president, head of Marketing at Kroger, in a news release. "No matter how they choose to celebrate, we're happy to provide our customers with value on the items they need, want and love this Thanksgiving."

Customers said there are five "must-haves" for any Thanksgiving meal:

Turkey — 83% Stuffing — 55% Mashed potatoes — 49% Pumpkin pie — 30% Gravy — 30%

Approximately 20% of survey-takers said cranberry sauce an essential; however, it was also ranked as the number one dish people also refuse to eat at the holiday.

Protein preferences followed similar rankings with 78% of customers choosing turkey as the main protein. Ham was the second choice at 15%, and the remaining 7% of respondents said chicken, roast beef, brisket or tofu are their proteins of choice.

Kroger said on average, certain products are purchased more frequently in November than the rest year for the holiday. The company reported sales of pie and gravy increasing more than 200%; stuffing more than 800% and turkey and cranberry sauce sales rising more than 1,000%

Customers aim to save, but 43% reported they still planned to splurge while shopping for the holiday. Respondents said they are more likely to look to private-label products to save and 71% said they look for sales, deals and coupons before heading into the store.

Kroger also said the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping day of the season, with 74% of customers saying they forget to purchase key ingredients throughout the holidays.