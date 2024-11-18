FLORIDA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to multiple brands of bagged organic whole carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

The CDC said carrots on store shelves right now are likely not affected, but people may have the recalled items still in their homes.

On Nov. 16, Grimmway Farms recalled multiple sizes and brands of carrots that are sold at a number of supermarkets, including Publix, Target and Walmart. According to the CDC, 39 cases have been reported with 15 hospitalizations and 1 death across 18 states.

The brands of recalled baby carrots had best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024. Check for different sizes of the recalled organic baby carrots.

The recalled brands include:

365

Bunny Luv

Cal-Organic

Compliments

Full Circle

Good & Gather

GreenWise

Grimmway Farms

Marketside

Nature’s Promise

O-Organic

President’s Choice

Raley’s

Simple Truth

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s

Wegmans

Wholesome Pantry

The recalled whole carrots did not have a best-if-used-by-date, but were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024. Check for different sizes of the recalled organic whole carrots.

Those brands include:

365

Bunny Luv

Cal-Organic

Compliments

Full Circle

Good & Gather

GreenWise

Marketside

Nature’s Promise

O-Organic

President’s Choice

Simple Truth

Trader Joe’s

Wegmans

Wholesome Pantry

If you do have one of the recalled items in your fridge, you should not eat any carrots and throw them away. The CDC also recommends washing items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled carrots using hot soapy water.

Be aware of E. coli symptoms in case you have eaten any recalled carrots:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeping much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



For more information on the recall, click here.