MILWAUKEE — A record number of people are expected to shop in-store and online beginning Thanksgiving weekend.

The National Retail Federation said more than 183 million Americans are expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. That can provide a big boost for businesses, both large and small.

Still, in 2024, Thanksgiving and Black Friday will fall five days later than they did in 2023, meaning fewer shopping days during the traditional holiday shopping season. Now, many communities across Wisconsin are working to bring in more early-season shoppers.

It is especially true along Vliet Street on Milwaukee’s West Side. The West Vliet Street Business Association is hosting an event called Holiday Happenings on Nov. 15 and 16. The event will feature shopping specials, food and even horse-drawn carriage rides.

While it is designed to be a fun family activity, it also is a way to bring in shoppers to local businesses.

It is something Kira Wendel appreciates. Wendel owns Swoon, a handmade gift shop. Wendel said about one-third of her store's revenue is brought in between Thanksgiving and Christmas. She said having events like Holiday Happenings goes a long way in encouraging early-season shoppers.

“It is kinda like a kickoff to the season, to get people ready for maybe not just Christmas, but people coming into town in a couple weeks for Thanksgiving. Hostess gifts if you are going someplace for Thanksgiving,” said Wendel.

While a later Black Friday may not be a major factor for small businesses, it could have some impact.

Just down the road from Swoon, Lynita Wolf works behind the counter at her gift shop called Barcelona. Wolf said she is still awaiting the holiday rush.

“The weather this year has been so nice that I think people aren’t really thinking about Christmas yet and with Thanksgiving being so late, I think people start shopping after Thanksgiving with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. We are hoping to give things a kickstart this weekend with Holiday Happenings,” said Wolf.

To learn more about Vliet Street’s Holiday Happenings, click here.