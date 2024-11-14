COLUMBUS, Wis. — Enerpac is making a name in Columbus as a leader in hydraulic and heavy lifting equipment, offering employees the chance to shape their careers on the cutting edge of technology and engineering.

“We put so much stuff out. It keeps it interesting, keeps it complex. There’s always a problem to solve,” said Value Stream Manager Derek Agnew.

Agnew takes pride in Enerpac’s industry-leading tools, which prioritize safety and efficiency for workers in demanding fields.

Tom Perry, a longtime laser operator and 35-year volunteer firefighter, appreciates the direct impact Enerpac’s products have on safety and rescue efforts.

“We use some of the things that we make here in the fire department. We’ve actually used [our equipment] to help rescue people,” Perry said.

In 2023 alone, Enerpac’s Columbus assembly plant produced over 5,400 items, meeting the needs of industries from construction to wind power.

“It makes construction, mining, wind generation, oil and gas easier for them to be successful as well,” Agnew explained.

Enerpac offers an array of benefits to employees, including immediate access to paid time off and health insurance, according to Human Resources Representative Alyson Berger.

“We just raised our 401K match up to 15 percent. So yeah, there’s a lot of different perks,” Berger said.

Enerpac’s commitment to inclusivity is also central, with women in manufacturing roles highlighted through internal initiatives. Material handler Abby Seibt, who enjoys the supportive work environment, said, “We do every single job the guys do.” She values Enerpac’s efforts to empower employees of all backgrounds and genders.

Enerpac invites those interested in joining a global leader in hydraulic technology to explore current opportunities in Columbus.

Learn more about Enerpac’s careers, here.