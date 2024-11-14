GREEN BAY, Wis. — One by one Karen Ann Novotny placed Lego mini figures into sealed plastic bags for sale.

It takes a few extra steps to get a new cape on the Darth Vader figure.

Novotny said The Brick Spot is more than just business. It’s about a passion.

“I love what I sell. I’m familiar with the product. I didn’t go into it just wanting to run a business. I wanted to run a business that people knew that I enjoyed it and we could have conversations about it when they walk in,” she said.

The Brick Spot opened in Green Bay earlier this year. It has pre-owned and new (but retired) Lego sets and mini figures and bulk pieces — lots of pieces.

Novotny said she’s seen holiday-related sales picking up steam in recent weeks.

“We’ve had people come in with kids so they can point out certain things they want on their holiday or Christmas wishlist. We’ve had a few grandparents come in and get some gift cards because they don’t want to have to pick something out for the grandkids,” she said.

The National Retail Federation recently said it expects holiday sales will grow anywhere from 2.5% to 3.5% this year despite some mixed late year economic reports.

This is the second holiday season Whitney Froelich has owned Wild Birds Unlimited in Ashwaubenon. December is a big month for the store.

“We usually get our biggest sales in May when all the migratory birds come back for the season, and then the holidays,” she said. “We have our two bookends of the year.”

Froelich said she’s not sure what the season ahead holds but is hopeful.

“This month and December are going to be big,” she said. “Fingers crossed for everything going well.”

Novotny said she hopes the family-owned store attracts some new regulars in the month ahead.

“I’ve got a lot of familiar faces,” she said. “I look forward to new ones that come in all the time.”