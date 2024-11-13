FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Education is hoping to gain more teachers in the state through its “Grow Your Own Teacher” grant.

The $5 million Pathway to Career Opportunities grant is designed to expand Florida’s teacher apprenticeship program by creating additional pathways for aspiring educators.

According to the Florida DOE, the program prioritizes hands-on learning, which allows potential teachers to gain real-world experience under the guidance of experienced educators.

Officials say the goal of the program is to create a well-prepared teacher pipeline for Florida’s schools.

Four state colleges will receive an additional $4,348,921 in funding to enhance their 2023-2024 allocations and further advance their teacher apprenticeship programs, the state agency said in a press release. Those colleges include:

  • Broward College

  • Florida A&M University

  • Miami Dade College

  • Seminole State College

The DOE will also award three colleges $1,095,373 million in new funding to increase Florida’s capacity for the registered teacher apprenticeship program. Those include:

  • St. Petersburg College

  • Polk State College

  • Tallahassee State College

House Bill 1035 established the Teacher Apprenticeship Program in 2023 as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to help attract and retain high-quality teachers in Florida. 