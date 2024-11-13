FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Education is hoping to gain more teachers in the state through its “Grow Your Own Teacher” grant.

The $5 million Pathway to Career Opportunities grant is designed to expand Florida’s teacher apprenticeship program by creating additional pathways for aspiring educators.

According to the Florida DOE, the program prioritizes hands-on learning, which allows potential teachers to gain real-world experience under the guidance of experienced educators.

Officials say the goal of the program is to create a well-prepared teacher pipeline for Florida’s schools.

Four state colleges will receive an additional $4,348,921 in funding to enhance their 2023-2024 allocations and further advance their teacher apprenticeship programs, the state agency said in a press release. Those colleges include:

Broward College

Florida A&M University

Miami Dade College

Seminole State College

The DOE will also award three colleges $1,095,373 million in new funding to increase Florida’s capacity for the registered teacher apprenticeship program. Those include:

St. Petersburg College

Polk State College

Tallahassee State College

House Bill 1035 established the Teacher Apprenticeship Program in 2023 as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to help attract and retain high-quality teachers in Florida.